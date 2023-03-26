An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) playing with a spot in the Final Four on the line on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. Creighton is a 1.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket final, which begins at 2:20 PM on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 132.5.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -1.5 132.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton's 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 132.5 points 22 times.

Creighton has an average point total of 145.7 in its outings this year, 13.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays have gone 15-15-0 ATS this season.

Creighton has entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 17, or 73.9%, of those games.

This season, Creighton has won 17 of its 22 games, or 77.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 73.3% 77 148.9 68.7 131.8 145.3 San Diego State 18 54.5% 71.9 148.9 63.1 131.8 138.3

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bluejays have hit the over six times.

The 77 points per game the Bluejays score are 13.9 more points than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

Creighton has an 11-10 record against the spread and an 18-8 record overall when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-15-0 13-13 13-17-0 San Diego State 18-15-0 2-2 13-20-0

Creighton vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Creighton San Diego State 13-2 Home Record 15-1 5-6 Away Record 8-2 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

