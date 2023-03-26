Iowa vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) and the Louisville Cardinals (26-11) clashing at Climate Pledge Arena (on March 26) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-70 win for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of an 87-77 win against Colorado in their most recent outing on Friday.
Iowa vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes picked up their signature win of the season on February 26, when they beat the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-85.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (12).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 4, the Cardinals secured their signature win of the season, a 64-38 victory.
- The Cardinals have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (11), but also have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 72-62 over Ole Miss (No. 21) on March 24
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +588 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per outing (315th in college basketball).
- With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten tilts, Iowa is averaging 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (87.3 PPG).
- The Hawkeyes are averaging 89.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (85.9).
- When playing at home, Iowa is allowing 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than away from home (78.5).
- The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 84.4 points a contest compared to the 87.3 they've averaged this year.
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game (posting 73 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and conceding 63.4 per contest, 151st in college basketball) and have a +358 scoring differential.
- In ACC games, Louisville has averaged 3.1 fewer points (69.9) than overall (73) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Cardinals average 77.2 points per game. On the road, they score 71.2.
- In 2022-23 Louisville is allowing 1.6 fewer points per game at home (62.4) than on the road (64).
- The Cardinals have performed worse offensively in their past 10 games, putting up 70.7 points per contest, 2.3 fewer points their than season average of 73.
