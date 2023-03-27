How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, March 27, with the Ducks having dropped four consecutive games.
The Avalanche game against the Ducks can be watched on ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2, so tune in to take in the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Avalanche vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/26/2023
|Avalanche
|Ducks
|5-3 ANA
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 197 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Avalanche's 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|61
|31
|62
|93
|35
|38
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|72
|48
|39
|87
|38
|52
|46.4%
|Cale Makar
|57
|17
|47
|64
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|72
|16
|32
|48
|24
|25
|49%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have given up 294 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the league.
- With 186 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Ducks are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|73
|22
|37
|59
|68
|28
|41.8%
|Troy Terry
|66
|21
|35
|56
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|73
|10
|33
|43
|44
|33
|-
|Mason McTavish
|72
|16
|26
|42
|30
|25
|41.8%
|Ryan Strome
|73
|14
|22
|36
|36
|27
|43.7%
