Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon and his Colorado Rockies take the field on Opening Day against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)
- Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Blackmon picked up a hit in 70.4% of his games last season (95 of 135), with more than one hit in 33 of them (24.4%).
- In 15 of 135 games last year, he went yard (11.1%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 56 of 135 games last year (41.5%), Blackmon picked up an RBI, and 18 of those games (13.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- He scored in 48 of 135 games last year (35.6%), including 12 multi-run games (8.9%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|64
|.284
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.291
|.456
|SLG
|.376
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|42
|RBI
|36
|54/22
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Snell will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 30-year-old left-hander started the game and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP, compiling an 8-10 record.
