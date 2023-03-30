Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kris Bryant and his Colorado Rockies hit the field on Opening Day against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)
- Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Bryant reached base via a hit in 31 of 42 games last season (73.8%), including multiple hits in 33.3% of those games (14 of them).
- He homered in four of 42 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant drove in a run in 11 games last year out of 42 (26.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.1% of those games (three times).
- In 52.4% of his games last season (22 of 42), he scored at least a run, and in six (14.3%) he scored more than once.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|.323
|AVG
|.279
|.387
|OBP
|.357
|.374
|SLG
|.639
|5
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|9
|18/9
|K/BB
|9/8
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Snell will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old lefty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP, compiling an 8-10 record.
