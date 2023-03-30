Nikola Jokic Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Pelicans - March 30
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
If you'd like to place a bet on Jokic's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|24.9
|28.1
|Rebounds
|12.5
|11.9
|12.3
|Assists
|10.5
|9.9
|9.4
|PRA
|47.5
|46.7
|49.8
|PR
|37.5
|36.8
|40.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|1.1
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Pelicans
- Jokic is responsible for attempting 15.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.0 per game.
- He's attempted 2.2 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Jokic's Nuggets average 99.4 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.4 possessions per contest.
- The Pelicans are the seventh-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.
- The Pelicans concede 41.8 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the league.
- The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.8 assists per contest.
- The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Pelicans
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/31/2023
|38
|26
|18
|15
|1
|1
|1
|1/24/2023
|36
|25
|11
|10
|2
|0
|1
|12/4/2022
|37
|32
|16
|9
|1
|1
|2
