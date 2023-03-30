Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 30
On Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (51-24) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Pelicans matchup.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226
|-215
|+185
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-7)
|231.5
|-303
|+240
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-7.5)
|231.5
|-290
|+240
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +312 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 112.7 per outing (10th in the league).
- The Pelicans' +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.3 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (seventh in league).
- The two teams combine to score 231.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 225.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Denver has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.
- New Orleans has covered 37 times in 76 matchups with a spread this season.
Nuggets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+800
|+340
|-
|Pelicans
|+20000
|+7500
|+180
