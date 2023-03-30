Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon and his Colorado Rockies take the field on Opening Day versus Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)
- McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
- McMahon picked up a hit in 58.2% of his games last season (89 of 153), with more than one hit in 36 of those contests (23.5%).
- He hit a home run in 12.4% of his games last season (153 in all), going deep in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon drove in a run in 45 of 153 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- In 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (6.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|68
|.263
|AVG
|.227
|.345
|OBP
|.306
|.482
|SLG
|.339
|30
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|6
|43
|RBI
|24
|68/33
|K/BB
|90/27
|3
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Snell starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 30-year-old southpaw, started and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP over his 24 games, compiling an 8-10 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.