Yonathan Daza and his Colorado Rockies hit the field on Opening Day against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

Daza got a hit in 74 of 113 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 35 of those games.

He hit a long ball in two of 113 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Daza drove in a run in 24 games last season out 113 (21.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 46 of 113 games last season (40.7%) he touched home plate, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he scored more than once.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 53 .316 AVG .289 .373 OBP .327 .409 SLG .363 13 XBH 12 1 HR 1 21 RBI 13 25/15 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

