After going 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)

  • Cron had 148 total hits while slugging .468.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 28th in the league in slugging.
  • In 99 of 150 games last season (66.0%) Cron had at least one hit, and in 39 of those contests (26.0%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), going deep in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cron picked up an RBI in 62 games last season out of 150 (41.3%), including multiple RBIs in 15.3% of those games (23 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
  • In 42.0% of his games last season (63 of 150), he scored at least a run, and in 14 (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 77
.302 AVG .214
.364 OBP .281
.601 SLG .340
38 XBH 22
22 HR 7
75 RBI 27
74/27 K/BB 90/22
0 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 77
55 (75.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (57.1%)
22 (30.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%)
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (28.6%)
19 (26.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.1%)
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Martinez starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
  • Last season he compiled a 4-4 record, a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP over his 47 games.
