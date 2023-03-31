After going 3-for-5 with a double in his last game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)

Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

In 70.4% of his games last year (95 of 135), Blackmon got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Including the 135 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 15 of them (11.1%), hitting a home run in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon drove in a run in 56 out of 135 games last year (41.5%), with two or more RBIz in 18 of those contests (13.3%).

In 35.6% of his games last season (48 of 135), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 12 (8.9%) he scored two or more runs.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 64 .284 AVG .241 .343 OBP .291 .456 SLG .376 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 42 RBI 36 54/22 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 4 Home Away 70 GP 65 55 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.1%) 32 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (24.6%) 9 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.2%) 31 (44.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (38.5%)

