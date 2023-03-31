Jurickson Profar makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies battle the San Diego Padres and Nick Martinez at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

Profar had an OBP of .331 while batting .243.

Profar got a hit in 62.8% of his 164 games last year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of those contests.

He hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 164), including 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Profar drove in a run in 25.0% of his games last season (41 of 164), with two or more RBIs in 15 of those games (9.1%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

He scored in 69 of 164 games last season (42.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.8% of his games (16 times).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 73 .251 AVG .236 .345 OBP .318 .419 SLG .365 27 XBH 26 9 HR 6 27 RBI 31 46/38 K/BB 57/35 2 SB 3 Home Away 81 GP 83 47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%) 18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%) 9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%) 17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

