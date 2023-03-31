The Phoenix Suns (41-35) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) on March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.8% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 46.7% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Denver is 44-14 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Nuggets' 116.4 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 111.7 the Suns allow to opponents.

Denver has put together a 46-6 record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets are better offensively, scoring 119.8 points per game, compared to 112.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 110 points per game at home, and 115.3 away.

Denver is conceding fewer points at home (110 per game) than on the road (115.3).

At home the Nuggets are averaging 30.2 assists per game, 2.1 more than away (28.1).

Nuggets Injuries