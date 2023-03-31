Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (41-35) host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) after winning three straight home games. The Suns are heavy favorites by 10 points in the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- The Nuggets sport a 40-34-2 ATS record this season compared to the 38-35-3 mark from the Suns.
- When the spread is set as 10 or more this season, Phoenix (6-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Denver (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).
- Denver and its opponents have gone over the over/under 46.1% of the time this season (35 out of 76). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (36 out of 76).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 32-14, while the Nuggets are 8-9 as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is ninth in the NBA in points scored (116.4 per game) and 10th in points conceded (112.6).
- At 29.2 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.6%.
- Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.5% of Denver's baskets are 3-pointers, and 72.5% are 2-pointers.
