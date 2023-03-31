Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Yonathan Daza (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Padres.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)
- Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
- Daza got a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games last year, with multiple hits in 31.0% of them.
- He hit a long ball in two of 113 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.2% of his 113 games a year ago, Daza picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (5.3%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 40.7% of his games last season (46 of 113), he touched home plate at least one time, and in nine (8.0%) he scored more than once.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.316
|AVG
|.289
|.373
|OBP
|.327
|.409
|SLG
|.363
|13
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|25/15
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|34 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (71.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (28.6%)
|27 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (33.9%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (19.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Martinez gets the call to start for the Padres, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 32-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In his 47 appearances last season he put together a 4-4 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.288 WHIP.
