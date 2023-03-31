On Friday, Yonathan Daza (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Padres.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

Daza got a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games last year, with multiple hits in 31.0% of them.

He hit a long ball in two of 113 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 21.2% of his 113 games a year ago, Daza picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (5.3%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

In 40.7% of his games last season (46 of 113), he touched home plate at least one time, and in nine (8.0%) he scored more than once.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 53 .316 AVG .289 .373 OBP .327 .409 SLG .363 13 XBH 12 1 HR 1 21 RBI 13 25/15 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 56 34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%) 27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)