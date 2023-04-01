Having taken three straight away from home, the Dallas Stars play at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX will show this Avalanche versus Stars game.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Avalanche vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/4/2023 Stars Avalanche 7-3 DAL
11/26/2022 Avalanche Stars 4-1 COL
11/21/2022 Stars Avalanche 3-2 (F/SO) COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche have conceded 202 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Avalanche's 241 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 63 32 63 95 36 39 44.7%
Mikko Rantanen 74 48 40 88 39 53 47.3%
Cale Makar 59 17 49 66 48 50 -
J.T. Compher 74 16 33 49 24 26 48.8%
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars' total of 204 goals given up (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.
  • The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (257 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 75 42 53 95 61 58 0%
Jamie Benn 75 32 40 72 44 50 59.8%
Joe Pavelski 75 23 46 69 50 28 53.6%
Roope Hintz 67 34 35 69 36 24 51.8%
Miro Heiskanen 72 11 54 65 55 43 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.