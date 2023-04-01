Brandon Wu will be among those at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Brandon Wu Insights

Wu has finished under par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five events, Wu has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 33 -7 277 0 18 2 4 $2.6M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Wu has played in the past year has been 220 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu shot poorly on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.2 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was below average, putting him in the seventh percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Wu shot better than only 23% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Wu recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Wu had three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.4).

Wu did not card a birdie or better on a single one of the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship. The tournament average was 3.3.

In that most recent outing, Wu carded a bogey or worse on five of 18 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Wu ended the Valspar Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Wu had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

