Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elehuris Montero -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)
- Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- Montero got a hit in 56.6% of his 53 games last year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of those contests.
- He went yard in 9.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 53), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 of 53 games last year (24.5%), Montero picked up an RBI, and four of those games (7.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- In 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.277
|AVG
|.194
|.326
|OBP
|.219
|.530
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|26/6
|K/BB
|34/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|30
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (46.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.3%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Wacha starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Last season he finished with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP over his 23 games, putting together an 11-2 record.
