Elehuris Montero -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

  • Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Montero got a hit in 56.6% of his 53 games last year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of those contests.
  • He went yard in 9.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 53), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 13 of 53 games last year (24.5%), Montero picked up an RBI, and four of those games (7.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • In 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
23 GP 27
.277 AVG .194
.326 OBP .219
.530 SLG .333
11 XBH 10
5 HR 1
13 RBI 7
26/6 K/BB 34/2
0 SB 0
23 GP 30
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Wacha starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP over his 23 games, putting together an 11-2 record.
