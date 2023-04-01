Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Diaz picked up a hit in 54.3% of his games last season (57 of 105), with multiple hits in 20 of them (19.0%).
- Including the 105 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in eight of them (7.6%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games last season (28 of 105), with two or more RBIs in 11 of them (10.5%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
- He scored in 24 of 105 games last season (22.9%), including scoring more than once in 4.8% of his games (five times).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.270
|AVG
|.186
|.312
|OBP
|.251
|.471
|SLG
|.266
|20
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|17
|34/10
|K/BB
|48/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|30 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.0%)
|14 (27.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (11.1%)
|15 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (16.7%)
|6 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.7%)
|18 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (18.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Wacha makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 31-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Last season he finished with an 11-2 record, a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP over his 23 games.
