Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Harold Castro (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)
- Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Castro got a hit 71 times last season in 120 games (59.2%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.5%).
- He homered in 5.0% of his games last year (six of 120), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.3% of his 120 games a year ago, Castro picked up an RBI (28 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (11.7%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored a run in 31 of his 120 games a year ago (25.8%), with two or more runs scored six times (5.0%).
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.295
|AVG
|.249
|.321
|OBP
|.283
|.396
|SLG
|.366
|16
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|26
|34/7
|K/BB
|45/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (55.0%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (20.0%)
|19 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (20.0%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.7%)
|13 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Wacha will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 31-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In his 23 appearances last season he put together an 11-2 record, had a 3.32 ERA, and a 1.115 WHIP.
