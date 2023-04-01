Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kris Bryant -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)
- Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Bryant had a base hit in 31 of 42 games last season (73.8%), with at least two hits in 14 of those contests (33.3%).
- He homered in 9.5% of his games last year (four of 42), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant picked up an RBI in 11 of 42 games last season (26.2%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.1%).
- He came around to score 22 times in 42 games (52.4%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (14.3%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|.323
|AVG
|.279
|.387
|OBP
|.357
|.374
|SLG
|.639
|5
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|9
|18/9
|K/BB
|9/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Wacha makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 31-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Last season he finished with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP over his 23 games, putting together an 11-2 record.
