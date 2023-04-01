Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres (0-2) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest versus Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies (2-0) at PETCO Park on Saturday, April 1. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +180. An 8-run total is listed for the contest.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jose Urena - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+180) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will C.J. Cron hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres won 68, or 57.1%, of the 119 games they played as favorites last season.

The Padres had a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when they were favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres averaged one home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

San Diego averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game while slugging .364 in home contests.

The Rockies came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Rockies came away with a win 12 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Colorado averaged 0.6 homers per game when playing on the road last season (51 total in road outings).

The Rockies slugged .336 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Yonathan Daza 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+325) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.