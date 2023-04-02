The Denver Nuggets (51-26) hit the court against the Golden State Warriors (41-37) on April 2, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Warriors allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 44-14 overall.

The Nuggets are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 11th.

The Nuggets average just 1.5 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Warriors give up (117.6).

When Denver totals more than 117.6 points, it is 36-4.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have played better in home games this season, putting up 119.8 points per game, compared to 112.3 per game on the road.

Defensively Denver has played better in home games this season, giving up 110 points per game, compared to 114.9 when playing on the road.

The Nuggets are sinking 12.6 three-pointers per game with a 39.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 2.6% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 37.1% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries