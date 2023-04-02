The Golden State Warriors (41-37), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Ball Arena, go up against the Denver Nuggets (51-26). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Warriors Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-2.5) 233.5 -140 +120
BetMGM Nuggets (-2.5) 233.5 -140 +115
Tipico Nuggets (-1.5) - -135 +115

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game with a +286 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.1 points per game (10th in the NBA) and give up 112.4 per contest (ninth in the league).
  • The Warriors put up 118.3 points per game (third in league) while giving up 117.6 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a +61 scoring differential.
  • The two teams average 234.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this game's total.
  • These teams allow a combined 230 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver has put together a 41-34-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Golden State has put together a 35-41-2 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nuggets +800 +340 -
Warriors +1300 +550 -2500

