The Golden State Warriors (41-37), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Ball Arena, go up against the Denver Nuggets (51-26). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA

NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game with a +286 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.1 points per game (10th in the NBA) and give up 112.4 per contest (ninth in the league).

The Warriors put up 118.3 points per game (third in league) while giving up 117.6 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a +61 scoring differential.

The two teams average 234.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow a combined 230 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 41-34-2 record against the spread this season.

Golden State has put together a 35-41-2 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +800 +340 - Warriors +1300 +550 -2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.