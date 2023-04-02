On Sunday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

Daza got a hit 74 times last year in 113 games (65.5%), including 35 multi-hit games (31.0%).

Logging a plate appearance in 113 games a season ago, he hit only two dingers.

Daza drove in a run in 24 games last year out of 113 (21.2%), including multiple RBIs in 5.3% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

In 40.7% of his games last year (46 of 113), he touched home plate at least one time, and in nine (8.0%) he scored more than once.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 53 .316 AVG .289 .373 OBP .327 .409 SLG .363 13 XBH 12 1 HR 1 21 RBI 13 25/15 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 56 34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%) 27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

