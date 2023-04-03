On Monday, Alan Trejo (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Alan Trejo At The Plate (2022)

Trejo hit .271 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Trejo had a hit 23 times last season in 35 games (65.7%), including eight multi-hit games (22.9%).

He homered in four of 35 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Trejo drove in a run in 34.3% of his 35 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 11.4% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He touched home plate 15 times last year in 35 games (42.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 16 .309 AVG .220 .347 OBP .264 .441 SLG .400 5 XBH 5 2 HR 2 11 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 17 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

