Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Elias Diaz (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Diaz got a hit in 54.3% of his 105 games last season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.
- Including the 105 games he played in last season, he homered in eight of them (7.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.7% of his 105 games a year ago, Diaz picked up an RBI (28 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (10.5%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
- He scored in 24 of 105 games last year (22.9%), including five multi-run games (4.8%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.270
|AVG
|.186
|.312
|OBP
|.251
|.471
|SLG
|.266
|20
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|17
|34/10
|K/BB
|48/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|30 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.0%)
|14 (27.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (11.1%)
|15 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (16.7%)
|6 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.7%)
|18 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (18.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Grove will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.
- Over his seven appearances last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP, putting together a 1-0 record.
