Kris Bryant -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

  • Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Bryant got a base hit in 31 of 42 games last year (73.8%), with more than one hit in 14 of those contests (33.3%).
  • He homered in 9.5% of his games last season (42 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 11 of 42 games last year (26.2%), Bryant drove in a run, and three of those games (7.1%) included two or more RBIs.
  • He came around to score 22 times in 42 games (52.4%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (14.3%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 16
.323 AVG .279
.387 OBP .357
.374 SLG .639
5 XBH 12
0 HR 5
5 RBI 9
18/9 K/BB 9/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 16
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Grove makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Colorado Rockies.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP over his seven games, compiling a 1-0 record.
