Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Mike Moustakas (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)
- Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Moustakas got a hit in 55.1% of his 78 games last year, with multiple hits in 14.1% of them.
- He homered in 7.7% of his games last year (six of 78), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.9% of his 78 games a year ago, Moustakas drove in a run (21 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (5.1%).
- He scored in 26 of 78 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (four times).
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.171
|AVG
|.248
|.293
|OBP
|.296
|.261
|SLG
|.411
|6
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|16
|42/16
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|16 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (67.5%)
|3 (7.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (20.0%)
|12 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (35.0%)
|2 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.0%)
|8 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (32.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Grove will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old right-hander started the game and went five innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- In seven games last season he finished with a 1-0 record and had a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP.
