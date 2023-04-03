On Monday, Mike Moustakas (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)

Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Moustakas got a hit in 55.1% of his 78 games last year, with multiple hits in 14.1% of them.

He homered in 7.7% of his games last year (six of 78), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.9% of his 78 games a year ago, Moustakas drove in a run (21 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (5.1%).

He scored in 26 of 78 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (four times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 38 GP 39 .171 AVG .248 .293 OBP .296 .261 SLG .411 6 XBH 13 2 HR 5 9 RBI 16 42/16 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 38 GP 40 16 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (67.5%) 3 (7.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.0%) 12 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%) 2 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%) 8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (32.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)