The Colorado Rockies (2-2) will look to Jurickson Profar for a jolt when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) in an early-season game at Dodger Stadium on Monday, April 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-225). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers were favorites in 160 games last season and won 111 (69.4%) of those contests.

The Dodgers had a record of 40-18, a 69% win rate, when they were favored by -225 or more by bookmakers last season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers hit 106 homers at home last season (1.3 per game).

Los Angeles averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .454 in home contests.

The Rockies won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Rockies won 12 of 37 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.

Colorado averaged 0.6 homers per game when playing away from home last season (51 total in road contests).

The Rockies averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .336 on the road.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270) Yonathan Daza 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+310)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

