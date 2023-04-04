How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Jose Sharks (22-39-15) will host the Colorado Avalanche (45-24-6) -- who've won six straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT will show this Avalanche versus Sharks matchup.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Avalanche vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/7/2023
|Avalanche
|Sharks
|6-0 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 204 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
- The Avalanche's 246 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche have secured 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|64
|34
|63
|97
|37
|41
|44.6%
|Mikko Rantanen
|75
|49
|43
|92
|39
|55
|47.9%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|75
|16
|34
|50
|24
|26
|48.9%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 285 goals allowed (3.8 per game) is 30th in the league.
- The Sharks have 222 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Sharks have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|76
|22
|73
|95
|95
|76
|0%
|Logan Couture
|76
|27
|37
|64
|31
|64
|47%
|Tomas Hertl
|73
|21
|39
|60
|36
|45
|55%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Kevin Labanc
|66
|13
|17
|30
|23
|35
|50%
