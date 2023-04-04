Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- In 54.3% of his games last year (57 of 105), Diaz had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He homered in 7.6% of his games in 2022 (eight of 105), including 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz drove in a run in 28 of 105 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
- He scored in 24 of 105 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.270
|AVG
|.186
|.312
|OBP
|.251
|.471
|SLG
|.266
|20
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|17
|34/10
|K/BB
|48/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|30 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.0%)
|14 (27.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (11.1%)
|15 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (16.7%)
|6 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.7%)
|18 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (18.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Urias (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 13th in WHIP (.667), and 38th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.