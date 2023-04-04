Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)
- Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.
- Profar reached base via a hit in 103 of 164 games last season (62.8%), including multiple hits in 22.6% of those games (37 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games last season (164 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.
- Profar drove in a run in 41 games last season out 164 (25.0%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He came around to score in 69 of his 164 games a year ago (42.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (9.8%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|.251
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.318
|.419
|SLG
|.365
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|31
|46/38
|K/BB
|57/35
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|83
|47 (58.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|56 (67.5%)
|18 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|33 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (43.4%)
|9 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (8.4%)
|17 (21.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (28.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .667 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
