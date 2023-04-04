Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be hitting the court versus the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Caldwell-Pope, in his most recent showing, had three points and three steals in a 112-110 win over the Warriors.

Now let's dig into Caldwell-Pope's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.7 7.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.9 PRA -- 15.9 12 PR 11.5 13.5 10.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 0.7



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Rockets

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.1% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 119.0 points per game, the Rockets are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Rockets have conceded 41.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the league.

The Rockets are the 25th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.2 assists per contest.

The Rockets give up 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, worst in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 30 14 1 6 2 0 2 11/30/2022 25 5 1 2 1 1 2 11/28/2022 23 8 0 2 2 1 0

