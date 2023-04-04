Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (52-26) square off against the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 120 - Rockets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 9)
- Pick OU:
Under (230)
- The Nuggets have a 42-34-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-45-4 mark from the Rockets.
- As a 9-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 10-10-1 against the spread compared to the 9-23-2 ATS record Houston puts up as a 9-point underdog.
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50.6% of the time this season (40 out of 79). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (35 out of 78).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-16, while the Rockets are 16-58 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 116.1 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 10th in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 112.4 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29 dimes per contest.
- The Nuggets are making 11.9 three-pointers per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.3% three-point percentage (second-best).
- Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 64% of them have been two-pointers (72.8% of the team's made baskets) and 36% have been three-pointers (27.2%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.