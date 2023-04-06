After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .167 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Diaz has a hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 2.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The Nationals will look to Gray (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
