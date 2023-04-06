Jurickson Profar -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.

Profar picked up a hit in 62.8% of his games last season (103 of 164), with at least two hits in 37 of those games (22.6%).

He hit a home run in 9.8% of his games last year (16 of 164), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Profar picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his 164 games last season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of those games (15). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He came around to score 69 times in 164 games (42.1%) last season, including 16 occasions when he scored more than once (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 73 .251 AVG .236 .345 OBP .318 .419 SLG .365 27 XBH 26 9 HR 6 27 RBI 31 46/38 K/BB 57/35 2 SB 3 Home Away 81 GP 83 47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%) 18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%) 9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%) 17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)