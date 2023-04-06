After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
  • Bryant enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
  • Bryant has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 2.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
