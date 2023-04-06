Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 6
The Phoenix Suns (44-35) will host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) after victories in five home games in a row. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-10.5)
|224
|-520
|+410
|BetMGM
|Suns (-10.5)
|224.5
|-500
|+360
|PointsBet
|Suns (-10.5)
|223.5
|-500
|+375
|Tipico
|Suns (-6.5)
|-
|-270
|+225
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 113.7 points per game to rank 17th in the league while giving up 111.3 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +185 scoring differential overall.
- The Nuggets put up 115.9 points per game (11th in league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +267 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 229.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 223.8 points per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has compiled a 41-37-1 record against the spread this season.
- Denver has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
Nuggets and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+800
|+330
|-
|Suns
|+450
|+210
|-
