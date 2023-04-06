The Denver Nuggets (52-27) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including Nikola Jokic, ahead of their Thursday, April 6 game against the Phoenix Suns (44-35) at Footprint Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 124-103 loss to the Rockets in their last game on Tuesday. Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points in the Nuggets' loss, leading the team.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Calf 24.8 11.9 9.8 Michael Porter Jr. SF Questionable Rest 17.5 5.5 1 Jamal Murray PG Questionable Knee 20 3.9 6.2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Questionable Illness 10.7 2.8 2.4 Zeke Nnaji PF Questionable Knee 5.1 2.6 0.3

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT and BSAZ

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets' 115.9 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 111.3 points, Denver is 47-6.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets are averaging 109.6 points per contest, 6.3 fewer points than their season average (115.9).

Denver connects on 11.9 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 38.1% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.3 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average 116.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in league), and concede 113 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -10.5 224

