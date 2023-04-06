Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .182.
  • In four of six games this year, McMahon got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • McMahon has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.67).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Gray (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
