On Thursday, Yonathan Daza (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

  • Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
  • Daza got a hit in 74 of 113 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 35 of those games.
  • He went yard in two of 113 games last year, going deep in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Daza drove in a run in 24 of 113 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 46 of 113 games last year (40.7%), including nine multi-run games (8.0%).

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 53
.316 AVG .289
.373 OBP .327
.409 SLG .363
13 XBH 12
1 HR 1
21 RBI 13
25/15 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 56
34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%)
19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%)
27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Gray (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
