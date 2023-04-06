Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Yonathan Daza (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yonathan Daza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)
- Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
- Daza got a hit in 74 of 113 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- He went yard in two of 113 games last year, going deep in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Daza drove in a run in 24 of 113 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 46 of 113 games last year (40.7%), including nine multi-run games (8.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.316
|AVG
|.289
|.373
|OBP
|.327
|.409
|SLG
|.363
|13
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|25/15
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|34 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (71.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (28.6%)
|27 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (33.9%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (19.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gray (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.