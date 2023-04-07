Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .333 with a double and a home run.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 98th and he is 67th in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his six games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Montero has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- Gore (1-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
