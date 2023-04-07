Elias Diaz -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on April 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .182 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Diaz has a base hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this year.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gore (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
