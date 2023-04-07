Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza has a double while hitting .208.
- This year, Daza has tallied at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Daza has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The seven strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
