The Colorado Avalanche (47-24-6), winners of eight road games in a row, visit the Los Angeles Kings (45-24-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and ALT.

The Avalanche's offense has totaled 40 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 20 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that span have netted eight power-play goals (29.6%). They are 8-2-0 in those games.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Avalanche vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+100)

Kings (+100) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.7)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 14-6-20 in overtime matchups as part of a 47-24-6 overall record.

In the 24 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 13-8-3 record (good for 29 points).

The five times this season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-1-2 (six points).

Colorado has taken seven points from the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (3-10-1 record).

The Avalanche are 41-9-3 in the 53 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 85 points).

In the 34 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 22-10-2 to record 46 points.

In the 43 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 28-11-4 (60 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 30 times, and went 16-13-1 (33 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 13th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.33 11th 6th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.13 16th 6th 33.4 Shots 32.3 10th 15th 31.1 Shots Allowed 28.1 5th 4th 24.9% Power Play % 25.2% 3rd 16th 79.1% Penalty Kill % 75.3% 25th

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and ALT

ESPN+, BSW, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

