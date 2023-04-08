After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron leads Colorado with eight hits, batting .258 this season with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Cron has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this season, Cron has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings