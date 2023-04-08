Charlie Blackmon -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is batting .321 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In 62.5% of his eight games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Williams (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
