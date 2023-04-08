After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has two doubles while batting .200.

Tovar has a base hit in five of seven games played this season (71.4%), but zero multi-hit games.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Tovar has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings