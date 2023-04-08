The Utah Jazz (36-44) host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) after losing five straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 45 of 80 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 226.5 points.

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.5, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 44-36-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 60 games, or 71.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Denver has won 22 of its 28 games, or 78.6%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 45 56.2% 115.9 233 112.6 230.5 229.9 Jazz 54 67.5% 117.1 233 117.9 230.5 231.7

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

In the Nuggets' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.

Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 40 home games, and 20 times in 40 road games.

The Nuggets score 115.9 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz allow.

Denver is 29-11 against the spread and 36-4 overall when scoring more than 117.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Nuggets and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 44-36 17-15 37-43 Jazz 46-34 16-6 47-33

Nuggets vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Jazz 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 29-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-15 36-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-21 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 36-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-8 43-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.